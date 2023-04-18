SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Kimberly Hansen, 58, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced Friday to 37 months in prison. She will serve two years on supervised release after completing her prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hansen and others sold at least 15 kilograms of meth from June 2017 through August 2019. Hansen received shipments of multiple pounds of meth via mail from California 12 times and bought several pounds of meth from the same source and transported it back to Sioux City for resale.