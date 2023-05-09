SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Linda Fernandez, 69, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Fernandez and others sold more than 1.3 kilograms of meth in the Sioux City area from May through July. On July 15, authorities executing a search warrant at Fernandez' apartment found approximately 1 pound of meth, drug distribution materials and more than $3,300.