SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Alicia Robinson, 36, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms. She was sentenced Thursday to 62 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, police conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2021, on a vehicle Robinson was driving and smelled marijuana. Robinson admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the car. During a search of the car, police found drug paraphernalia and a .380 firearm in Robinson's purse. Police later searched her home and found a 12-gauge shotgun and more than 50 grams of meth.

During a search of another home believed to be involved in drug distribution, officers found a Glock .40 handgun that Robinson had owned. Robinson later admitted to possessing the guns.