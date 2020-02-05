Sioux City woman sentenced to jail for online threat to shoot girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail for using social media to threaten to shoot a Storm Lake girl.

Rachel Bowman, 19, had pleaded guilty last month in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

District Associate Judge Andrew Smith gave Bowman credit for time served prior to her sentencing and ordered her to complete her jail sentence within 60 days. Bowman must pay a $100 fine.

Storm Lake police on Jan. 10, 2019, responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.