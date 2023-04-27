Christen Williams, 35, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 10 months in prison. She pleaded guilty in December to one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Williams bought three guns at Fleet Farm in Sioux City on Aug. 23 and 24 in 2021. Williams was buying the guns for another person but falsely stated on the purchase forms that the guns were for her. Those guns were later recovered at three separate crime scenes, including a drive-by shooting, during the following 46 days.