Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for role in Le Mars bank robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in federal prison for driving the getaway vehicle after a 2018 bank robbery in Le Mars, Iowa.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Karen Merrick to 30 months in prison. Merrick, 36, had pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of accessory after the fact.

Merrick waited in a U-Haul van for Phillip White outside Iowa State Bank in Le Mars on Dec. 12, 2018, and drove him away from the scene after he obtained $16,190 in cash from a teller. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase out of Le Mars and onto county roads before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop in rural Plymouth County.

White, 33, pleaded guilty in June to one count of bank robbery and an unrelated robbery of a Sioux City cab driver and was sentenced in November to 12 years in prison.