Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for vehicle assault

OMAHA -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison for running over another woman with her car.
Shyana Greeley, 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 40 months in prison on one count of second-degree assault occurring in Indian country.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Greeley was at a party on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska on June 9, 2019, when she got into an altercation with the other woman. After the altercation, Greeley got into her Buick Lucerne and struck the victim as she was crossing the street, drove over her and left the scene. The victim had three broken bones in her left leg and a fractured vertebra.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.