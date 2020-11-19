Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for vehicle assault

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Greeley was at a party on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska on June 9, 2019, when she got into an altercation with the other woman. After the altercation, Greeley got into her Buick Lucerne and struck the victim as she was crossing the street, drove over her and left the scene. The victim had three broken bones in her left leg and a fractured vertebra.