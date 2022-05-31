Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for writing bad checks

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who bought cars and other items by writing checks from closed bank accounts was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.
Gina Giese, 37, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft. Two other charges of theft and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Giese bought a car from Knoepfler Chevrolet on July 19 for less than $10,000 with a check written on an account that had been closed. She used checks on other accounts that had been closed because of repeated overdrafts and bad checks to buy a vehicle for $11,857 from Vern Eide Moters on Nov. 12, a car from Woodhouse for $15,127 on Nov. 18, electronics for $2,617 from Karl's TV and Appliance on Oct. 4 and more than $300 in tobacco products in October at Tobacco Hut.
The vehicles were later repossessed, and the electronics were recovered at local pawn shops.
People are also reading…
Giese was ordered to pay $394 in restitution to Tobacco Hut.