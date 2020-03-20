Sioux City woman sentenced to 1 year in prison in Guatemalan trafficking case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who schemed with her husband to illegally harbor a Guatemalan girl and help other migrants illegally enter the United States was sentenced Friday to one year in prison.
Amy Francisco and Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas made arrangements for the girl, who was 17 at the time, and her father to get to the U.S.-Mexico border. Francisco then paid for airline tickets for the two to fly to Omaha. She picked them up there and drove them to Sioux City, where the girl was to serve as a surrogate to be impregnated and give birth to a child for them.
The girl was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5, and she told authorities she had been raped by Francisco-Nicolas five times in five days before she escaped from their house.
Francisco pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States.
She has spent more than eight months in jail awaiting resolution of her case. Francisco's attorney, Nathan Lab, of Omaha, asked Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand to sentence her to time served and place her on supervised release rather than sentence her within the 12-18-month range the federal sentencing guideline formula called for.
Francisco accepted responsibility for helping as many as eight of her husband's relatives enter the country illegally, Lab said, but the circumstances of the 17-year-old's arrival and stay in Sioux City were not what many investigators and the media had originally been led to believe, and initial allegations were "more fiction than fact." It was never Francisco's intent to have the girl come to Sioux City to be sexually assaulted, but her husband may have made other agreements with the girl and her family, Lab said.
"I believe the allegations as initially set forth are unreliable," Lab said. "She was involved in a scheme to bring individuals here, and there may or may not have been something that occurred. Ms. Francisco is not the individual the media and others have portrayed her to be."
Strand said he considered Francisco's actions a serious offense, citing her role in helping numerous migrants enter the country illegally and her intentions of enlisting the girl to have a child for her. Though opinions may differ on the conditions contained in a draft of an unsigned surrogacy contract that was found on the couple's computer, evidence shows that Francisco's husband had sex with the girl.
You have free articles remaining.
Strand sentenced Francisco to 12 months and one day in prison. The extra day will give her a chance to earn good-time credits to reduce her sentence, and she will receive credit for time already spend in custody, leaving her with fewer than four months to serve in prison. She will serve two years on supervised release with the U.S. Probation Office after she gets out of prison.
"I just want to apologize to anyone who may have been hurt," Francisco told Strand. "You'll never see me in this courtroom again."
The girl and her father, described as a friend of Francisco-Nicolas, were apprehended May 29 at the border near El Paso and released on an order of recognizance and supervision the following day. Using the tickets Francisco had paid for, the father and daughter flew to Omaha and were picked up there by Francisco.
Francisco, who is a U.S. citizen, and her husband reportedly left Sioux City on June 21 -- two days after authorities executed a search warrant at their home in the 3600 block of Hamilton Boulevard -- and traveled to Guatemala, where Francisco-Nicolas, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, has family. They were arrested July 10 while re-entering the country at a port of entry near San Diego.
Francisco-Nicolas, 38, has pleaded guilty to single counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States and unlawful possession of identification documents. He was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but technical difficulties with the appearance of a translator by phone have delayed the hearing. A new sentencing date has yet to be set.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Fletcher said Friday he did not know the status of the girl or where she is currently living.