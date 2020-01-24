Sioux City woman sentenced to 12 years prison for setting fire in house

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting a fire inside a westside home.

Krystal Reyes, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Reyes set the fire on Oct. 12 inside a home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street, where she had been staying off and on with another woman and a man.

After the woman agreed to give Reyes a ride that morning, she found Reyes spraying lighter fluid on the carpet at the base of the stairwell leading upstairs, where the male roommate was sleeping.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reyes set fire to a roll of paper towels and set them on the carpet. The other woman kicked the paper towels outside, and a vacuum cleaner caught fire. Reyes then fled the house and took the male roommate's mother's truck, which was parked in the driveway.