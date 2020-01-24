Sioux City woman sentenced to 12 years prison for setting fire in house

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting a fire inside a westside home.
Krystal Reyes, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Reyes set the fire on Oct. 12 inside a home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street, where she had been staying off and on with another woman and a man.
After the woman agreed to give Reyes a ride that morning, she found Reyes spraying lighter fluid on the carpet at the base of the stairwell leading upstairs, where the male roommate was sleeping.
Reyes set fire to a roll of paper towels and set them on the carpet. The other woman kicked the paper towels outside, and a vacuum cleaner caught fire. Reyes then fled the house and took the male roommate's mother's truck, which was parked in the driveway.
The male roommate doused the flames with water.
Reyes was later arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska.