Sioux City woman who defrauded DHS gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who defrauded the Iowa Department of Human services of more than $19,000 has been placed on probation.

Jolene Henry, also known as Jolene Vasquez, 37, pleaded guilty April 1 in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree fraudulent practices, which was reduced from first-degree fraudulent practices as part of a plea agreement. A second count of first-degree fraudulent practices was dismissed.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Henry a deferred judgment, placed her on probation for three years and ordered her to pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $19,080 in restitution to the DHS.

Henry did not report her employment while receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits from July 10, 2016, through Feb. 28, 2020, for herself, her spouse and her five children. Henry did not report her employment on re-certification documents when her income surpassed the income limits for eligibility for her household's size, resulting in her receiving benefits to which she was not entitled.

