Sioux City woman who sold 20 pounds of meth sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who sold more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringman was arrested on Sept. 29 while picking up a 5-pound package of meth that had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service from her California supplier. Authorities seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from her vehicle and more than $22,000 in cash found in her home. Bringman admitted that during the previous months she had received several packages of meth from California and sold it to others.