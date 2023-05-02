FRESNO, Calif. — Two Sioux City women and a third with ties to the city were sentenced to prison Friday for their role in the murder of a man in California.

Hannah Haywood, 22, of Sioux City, and Alexa Ramos, 23, of Firebaugh, California, and formerly of Sioux City, each were sentenced to two years in prison for second-degree robbery.

Precious Green, 22, of Sioux City, was sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree robbery with a firearm enhancement.

The three all were given credit for time served in custody since their arrests more than three years ago. They will not be sent to prison because all of them spent more time in jail than their prison sentence prior to sentencing.

The three were charged in the Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup and shooting death of a Fresno man in Firebaugh.

In an attempt to get some cash, the three women and Isaac Helms, also of Sioux City, set up a meeting on a dating app with 22-year-old Tyrel Truss, and planned to rob him.

While in Truss' car, Truss resisted robbery attempts and was shot by Helms.

Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene. Detectives found the gun used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.

Green, Haywood, and Ramos all pleaded guilty of robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge and their trial testimony against Helms, who was found guilty last week of murder and second-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.