Sioux County has a new magistrate

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City lawyer has been appointed to serve as a magistrate in Sioux County.

The Sioux County Magistrate Nominating Commission on Thursday appointed Kley De Jong to finish a term of service that began on Aug. 1 and ends July 31, 2025.

Magistrates serve part time and have jurisdiction over simple misdemeanors, including scheduled violations, county and municipal infractions and small claims cases. Magistrates also have authority to issue search warrants, conduct preliminary hearings and hear certain involuntary hospitalization and juvenile matters.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
