Sioux County has a new magistrate

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City lawyer has been appointed to serve as a magistrate in Sioux County.
The Sioux County Magistrate Nominating Commission on Thursday appointed Kley De Jong to finish a term of service that began on Aug. 1 and ends July 31, 2025.
Magistrates serve part time and have jurisdiction over simple misdemeanors, including scheduled violations, county and municipal infractions and small claims cases. Magistrates also have authority to issue search warrants, conduct preliminary hearings and hear certain involuntary hospitalization and juvenile matters.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
