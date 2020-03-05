Sioux County jury convicts man of burglary, theft

On Dec. 7, Chiodini fled from police who where checking on his car, which was parked at the Floyd River B Complex in rural Alton. After wrecking his car, Chiodini fled on foot and eluded police. Chiodini ran approximately one mile, crossed the Floyd River and stole a pickup truck from a farm. He drove to Hawarden, where he gave a fake name while seeking medical treatment for his feet, which were injured because he was not wearing shoes while he ran from police.