Sioux County jury convicts man of burglary, theft

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Sioux County jury has found a St. Louis man guilty of stealing a pickup truck while trying to avoid police.
Daniel Chiodini, 26, was found guilty Wednesday of third-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
On Dec. 7, Chiodini fled from police who where checking on his car, which was parked at the Floyd River B Complex in rural Alton. After wrecking his car, Chiodini fled on foot and eluded police. Chiodini ran approximately one mile, crossed the Floyd River and stole a pickup truck from a farm. He drove to Hawarden, where he gave a fake name while seeking medical treatment for his feet, which were injured because he was not wearing shoes while he ran from police.
Police were called to the hospital, where they identified Chiodini as their suspect and arrested him.