Try 3 months for $3
police crime handcuffs

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- A Hawarden man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Austin Gengler, 28, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Karen Schrier on Tuesday sentenced Gengler to 67 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota, Gengler was arrested in May 2018 for absconding parole. His vehicle was searched and a .410 gauge shotgun was found.

Gengler was indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person by a federal grand jury in October, and later pleaded guilty. He will be returned to a Springfield, South Dakota, prison to finish his state sentence, then be taken to a federal prison to serve the additional sentence.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments