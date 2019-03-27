HAWARDEN, Iowa -- A Hawarden man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on a gun charge.
Austin Gengler, 28, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Karen Schrier on Tuesday sentenced Gengler to 67 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota, Gengler was arrested in May 2018 for absconding parole. His vehicle was searched and a .410 gauge shotgun was found.
Gengler was indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person by a federal grand jury in October, and later pleaded guilty. He will be returned to a Springfield, South Dakota, prison to finish his state sentence, then be taken to a federal prison to serve the additional sentence.