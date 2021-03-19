Sioux County man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux County man pleaded guilty Friday to illegally possessing a firearm.
Derrick Jager entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a drug user.
He also had faced charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He was indicted in October and charged with stealing a dozen guns from an O'Brien County gun shop in 2020.
Jager was accused of stealing 10 handguns, a rifle and a shotgun during three separate burglaries at the unnamed gun store on March 1, March 29 and April 1.
Two of the stolen guns were later recovered: a handgun in Sioux Falls and a shotgun from Jager's home.
Maria Cade was indicted at the same time as Jager on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. She is scheduled to stand trial May 3.
No ages or cities of residence for Jager and Cade were listed in the indictment.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.