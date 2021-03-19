 Skip to main content
Sioux County man pleads guilty to federal gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux County man pleaded guilty Friday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Derrick Jager entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Derrick Jager mugshot

Jager

He also had faced charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He was indicted in October and charged with stealing a dozen guns from an O'Brien County gun shop in 2020.

Jager was accused of stealing 10 handguns, a rifle and a shotgun during three separate burglaries at the unnamed gun store on March 1, March 29 and April 1.

Two of the stolen guns were later recovered: a handgun in Sioux Falls and a shotgun from Jager's home.

Maria Cade was indicted at the same time as Jager on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. She is scheduled to stand trial May 3.

No ages or cities of residence for Jager and Cade were listed in the indictment.

