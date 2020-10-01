Sioux County murder suspect claims self-defense

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man charged with fatally shooting another man plans to argue he acted in self-defense at trial.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly on Wednesday filed the notice of defense. The two-page document gave no new details of the events that led up to the May 9 incident in which Gregg Winterfeld is accused of shooting Grant Wilson.

Winterfeld, 70, is scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder Nov. 17 in Sioux County District Court.

He's accused of shooting Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Deputies who responded to an emergency call found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed.

According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.