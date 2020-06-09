Sioux County settles jail lawsuits for $100,000

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has settled a pair lawsuits accusing the county and its jail staff of negligence for a combined $100,000.
The Sioux County Board of Supervisors on May 12 approved $50,000 settlements with the estate of Dustin Herbst, who died of suicide in the jail in January 2018, and with Kami Jo Schiebout, who was injured in a suicide attempt in 2017. The county must pay $10,000 in deductibles, and its insurance carrier will pay the remainder of the settlement amounts.
Herbst's lawsuit was dismissed Tuesday, and Schiebout's was dismissed June 3. Both were filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
General releases in each case said the county denies doing anything improper or illegal in both incidents and the settlements do not constitute an admission of liability.
Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips, who represented the county, said he and the county had no comment on the settlement agreements.
Malinda Benoit, the executor of Herbst's estate, sued the county and five correction officers in June 2019, saying jailers had failed to pay heed to Herbst's warning signs of suicide despite being aware that he had made statements via text message and in phone calls that he had been contemplating suicide and had cut off contact with his girlfriend and family prior to Jan. 28, 2018, when he was found unresponsive in his jail cell after hanging himself.
Herbst, 29, was in custody awaiting trial on federal drug and firearms charges.
Schiebout, who was in custody on drug possession charges, broke her leg and kneecap after attempting to hang herself with a bed sheet in the jail on Dec. 5, 2017. She sued the county and four jailers in November, saying they did not pay attention to her requests for mental health treatment. She also said jail staff did not take necessary precautions and failed to follow the county's suicide prevention policies after she had told them she had been having suicidal thoughts.
