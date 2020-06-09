Sioux County settles jail lawsuits for $100,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has settled a pair lawsuits accusing the county and its jail staff of negligence for a combined $100,000.

The Sioux County Board of Supervisors on May 12 approved $50,000 settlements with the estate of Dustin Herbst, who died of suicide in the jail in January 2018, and with Kami Jo Schiebout, who was injured in a suicide attempt in 2017. The county must pay $10,000 in deductibles, and its insurance carrier will pay the remainder of the settlement amounts.

Herbst's lawsuit was dismissed Tuesday, and Schiebout's was dismissed June 3. Both were filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

General releases in each case said the county denies doing anything improper or illegal in both incidents and the settlements do not constitute an admission of liability.

Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips, who represented the county, said he and the county had no comment on the settlement agreements.