ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in its investigation into the discovery of a body last month in Sheldon, Iowa.
Investigators are asking for information from anyone who had communication with Cory Wright on or after Oct. 10 in person or via text, phone or social media.
Anyone with information may call the sheriff's office at (712) 737-2280. To remain anonymous, text messages may be sent to Text-A-Tip by texting 274637 and entering "SCSO" in the message body followed by the tip.
Wright's body was found March 26 near the Floyd River west of Sheldon. Wright, 27, whose last known address was in Sheldon, was identified using fingerprints and tattoos. An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death has yet to be released.