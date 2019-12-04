Sioux County Sheriff seeks information on gunshots

IRETON, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help for information about a report of gunshots fired near a rural Ireton farm.

The incident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Monday near property on 500th Street five miles southwest of Ireton.

According to a sheriff's news release, deputies discovered that someone in a dark-colored pickup truck had stopped on the road and fired three rounds from a firearm from inside the pickup before leaving.

No one was injured.

If anyone has information about the incident or can identify the truck, contact the sheriff's office at (712) 737-2280. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can use the Text-A-Tip program by texting the information to 274637 and entering "scso" at the beginning of the message.

