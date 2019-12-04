Sioux County Sheriff seeks information on gunshots

IRETON, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help for information about a report of gunshots fired near a rural Ireton farm.
The incident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Monday near property on 500th Street five miles southwest of Ireton.
According to a sheriff's news release, deputies discovered that someone in a dark-colored pickup truck had stopped on the road and fired three rounds from a firearm from inside the pickup before leaving.
No one was injured.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
If anyone has information about the incident or can identify the truck, contact the sheriff's office at (712) 737-2280. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can use the Text-A-Tip program by texting the information to 274637 and entering "scso" at the beginning of the message.
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.