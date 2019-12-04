You are the owner of this article.
Sioux County Sheriff seeks information on gunshots
Sioux County Sheriff seeks information on gunshots

sioux county gunshots truck

Sioux County authorities are asking for help identifying the above pickup truck or for information about a Monday incident in which gunshots were fired from the pickup at a rural Ireton farm.

 Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff's Office

IRETON, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help for information about a report of gunshots fired near a rural Ireton farm.

The incident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Monday near property on 500th Street five miles southwest of Ireton.

According to a sheriff's news release, deputies discovered that someone in a dark-colored pickup truck had stopped on the road and fired three rounds from a firearm from inside the pickup before leaving.

No one was injured.

If anyone has information about the incident or can identify the truck, contact the sheriff's office at (712) 737-2280. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can use the Text-A-Tip program by texting the information to 274637 and entering "scso" at the beginning of the message.

