Sioux County Sheriff's Office seeking information about theft of lambs

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of nine feeder lambs from a farm three miles west of Sioux Center.
According to a statement from the sheriff's office, the theft was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday.
The lambs have an approximate value of $500 and were taken at various times during the week prior to May 4.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 712-737-2280.
