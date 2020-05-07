Sioux County Sheriff's Office seeking information about theft of lambs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of nine feeder lambs from a farm three miles west of Sioux Center.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, the theft was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday.

The lambs have an approximate value of $500 and were taken at various times during the week prior to May 4.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 712-737-2280.

