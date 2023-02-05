ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the theft of a billboard canvas south of Orange City.

The billboard canvas, advertising Northwestern College in Orange City, was located near the intersection of 470th Street and Jackson Avenue, about a mile south of Orange City, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The theft is believed to have taken place between Jan. 16 and Jan. 28. The canvas itself is valued at about $700.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information on the theft to contact the department. Their non-emergency line is (712) 737-3307.