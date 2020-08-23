Sioux County Sheriff's Office warns of fake currency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning regarding a type of non-legal tender circulating in the area.

The fake bills have bright-pink Chinese lettering on both the front and back sides. According to the sheriff's office, the bills do have a legitimate purpose -- they're used to train bank tellers in China to identify and count American banknotes.

It was not entirely clear if the illegitimate notes had been confiscated or inadvertently accepted at area businesses, or if anyone had been charged with a crime related to the bills.

The notes can be acquired online in $5, $10, $50 or $100 denominations, according to the sheriff's office. Besides the Chinese lettering, the notes can be identified by their texture, which is smoother than authentic bills. They're also lighter than real bills.

It's not illegal to possess these notes, but it is illegal to attempt to purchase anything with them.

