Sioux Falls man arrested after Christmas night altercation

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux Falls man was arrested Christmas night after an altercation with Sioux City Police at a Sioux City residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Johnny M. Williams, 32, of Sioux Falls was in the 22nd Street residence of a family member the evening of Dec. 25. The homeowner wanted him to leave, but he refused, according to the complaint.

At around 8:17 p.m., Sioux City Police ordered Williams out of the house, but again he refused and tried to attack the homeowner.

He then grabbed a police officer around the upper body/neck area, according to the complaint, and assaulted the officer. He was told to put his hands behind his back, but he refused.

Once Williams was taken down, he reached and grabbed the officer's gun and refused to relinquish it. He reportedly had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, difficulty keeping his balance and an "overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from his person," according to the complaint.

Williams was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond. He faces charges including disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts, trespassing and failure to obey a peace officer.

