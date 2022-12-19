Sioux Falls man charged in 110-mph pursuit in Lyon County

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man has been charged in connection with a September pursuit in Lyon County that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.
Bobby Olseth, 31, was charged Sunday with felony eluding and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance -- second offense and operating while under the influence -- first offense.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, Olseth was driving a Hyundai Elantra, which had expired registration, over the speed limit on Highway 9.
When a Lyon County deputy activated his patrol cruiser's emergency lights and siren, the complaint stated Olseth failed to stop and a pursuit began on Highway 9.
Olseth's vehicle traveled roughly 110 miles per hour for four to five miles in the country and, then, one mile through the city of Larchwood.
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.