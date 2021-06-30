Sioux Falls man charged with striking woman, threatening others with gun

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux Falls man is in custody on domestic abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents involving different women in Sioux City.

Odarie Massiah, 31, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants on charges of domestic abuse assault, child endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with an April 10 incident. He is charged with domestic abuse assault from a March 28 incident.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on bonds totaling $32,000.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Massiah on April 16, when a complaint was filed in Woodbury County District Court accusing him of striking a woman with whom he has children and causing bleeding on March 28. He also told the woman he wanted to kill her, according to the complaint.

Another arrest warrant was issued on June 4, when a second complaint was filed against him. According to court documents, on April 10, Massiah pointed a handgun at another woman with whom he has children, two other women and a juvenile male while they were in a vehicle.

