 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux Falls man charged with striking woman, threatening others with gun
0 Comments

Sioux Falls man charged with striking woman, threatening others with gun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux Falls man is in custody on domestic abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents involving different women in Sioux City.

Odarie Massiah, 31, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants on charges of domestic abuse assault, child endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with an April 10 incident. He is charged with domestic abuse assault from a March 28 incident.

Odarie Massiah mugshot

Massiah

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on bonds totaling $32,000.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Massiah on April 16, when a complaint was filed in Woodbury County District Court accusing him of striking a woman with whom he has children and causing bleeding on March 28. He also told the woman he wanted to kill her, according to the complaint.

Another arrest warrant was issued on June 4, when a second complaint was filed against him. According to court documents, on April 10, Massiah pointed a handgun at another woman with whom he has children, two other women and a juvenile male while they were in a vehicle.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News