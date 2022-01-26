Sioux Falls man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux Falls man previously convicted of a sex offense in Woodbury County was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Ricardo Castillo Jr., 64, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced to 183 months in prison and must pay $9,000 in restitution to victims.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sioux City police investigated Castillo, who admitted that he used his work computer to receive and possess child pornography from July 2017 through January 2019. A forensic examination of his computer and hard drive revealed at least 4,000 images of child pornography, which Castillo attempted to delete when confronted by law enforcement.

Castillo was convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 1991 in Woodbury County District Court.

