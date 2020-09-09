 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux Rapids man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
View Comments

Sioux Rapids man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

{{featured_button_text}}

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux Rapids, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another man and stealing a golf cart.

Darrel Pounds, 29, entered his written plea Tuesday in Dickinson County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, second-degree theft and second-offense possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Pounds stabbed Troy Peterson, of Milford, Iowa, in the chest with a knife during an Aug. 1 altercation at a home in the 900 block of 13th Street in Milford.

Pounds also is charged with stealing a golf cart from another Milford home and later crashing it into a ditch.

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Sioux City man charged with trying to kill informant
Sioux City murder suspect to use insanity, intoxication defenses
Onawa teen to face separate trials for 7 sexual assaults
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News