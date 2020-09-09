Sioux Rapids man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux Rapids, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another man and stealing a golf cart.

Darrel Pounds, 29, entered his written plea Tuesday in Dickinson County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, second-degree theft and second-offense possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Pounds stabbed Troy Peterson, of Milford, Iowa, in the chest with a knife during an Aug. 1 altercation at a home in the 900 block of 13th Street in Milford.

Pounds also is charged with stealing a golf cart from another Milford home and later crashing it into a ditch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.