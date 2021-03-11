Sioux Rapids man sentenced to prison for stabbing

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux Rapids, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for stabbing another man.
Darrel Pounds, 29, pleaded guilty in Dickinson County District Court to willful injury resulting in serious injury. Charges of attempted murder, second-degree theft and second-offense possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Pounds stabbed Troy Peterson, of Milford, Iowa, in the chest with a knife during an Aug. 1 altercation at a home in the 900 block of 13th Street in Milford.
Pounds also had been charged with stealing a golf cart from another Milford home and later crashing it into a ditch.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
