SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is warning local businesses to be alert to possible credit card scams.

Chamber president Chris McGowan said in a news release that a Siouxland business was the target of an attempted credit card scam Wednesday afternoon. The perpetrators contacted the business by telephone, claimed they represented a local utility company and that the utility service to the business would be terminated in 45 minutes if the company did not provide a credit card for payment immediately.

The attempted fraud was not successful, though the caller was quite persuasive, McGowan said.

The call was reported to local law enforcement, he said.

