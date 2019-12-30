Siouxland fugitive arrested Friday

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
Byron McNeely, 50, was arrested after the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force received information that he might be at a location on Sioux City's west side. According to a statement from Chad McCormick, who leads the marshals task force effort in Sioux City, McNeely was seen leaving that location and arrested a short distance away. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
McNeely was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of prescription drugs in June 2019. He received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation.