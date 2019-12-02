Siouxland fugitive arrested in Arkansas

SIOUX CITY -- A fugitive wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole is back in custody.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Daniel Zentz, 41, was located and arrested Friday in Arkansas.
The arrest came after the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip that Zentz could be in the Searcy, Arkansas, area. After U.S. Marshals from Sioux City contacted the Searcy Police Department, officers located and arrested Zentz Friday evening. Zentz is being held in the White County Jail while he awaits extradition to Iowa.
Zentz was on parole for assault while participating in a felony and theft in the first degree.