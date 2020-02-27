You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland fugitive arrested in Colorado
Siouxland fugitive arrested in Colorado

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive who was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is back in custody. 

According to a statement from Chad McCormick, who leads the marshals task force effort in Sioux City, the task force received a tip that William Cooper was in Colorado. That tip was forwarded to U.S. Marshals in Colorado, who found the 29-year-old at a residence in Loveland and arrested him. Cooper is currently being held at the Larimer County, Colorado, Jail awaiting extradition to Iowa. 

Cooper was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violation of his pretrial release. He was released after being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

