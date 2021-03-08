Siouxland fugitive arrested in Mitchell

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Jacob Schmidt was apprehended in Mitchell, South Dakota, on Thursday by members of the task force.

Schmidt, 32, was wanted for failure to appear in Dakota County on charges of sex offender violation and terroristic threats.

According to Sassman, the task force developed information that Schmidt was possibly staying at an address in Mitchell. Task force members traveled to Mitchell and, with assistance from local law enforcement, they found Schmidt and arrested him.

