 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland fugitive arrested in Sioux City following crash
0 Comments
Siouxland fugitive arrested in Sioux City following crash

Siouxland fugitive arrested in Sioux City following crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gerry patterson

Patterson

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Gerry Patterson, 32, was arrested Wednesday, after a vehicle crashed in the 1800 block of Summit and Patterson streets.

Sassman said Patterson was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from the U.S. Marshals and Sioux City police officers.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Patterson was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his federal probation. He was placed on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison for kidnapping and weapons offenses.

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon on Afghanistan evacuations, air strikes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News