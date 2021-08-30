Siouxland fugitive arrested in Sioux City following crash

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Gerry Patterson, 32, was arrested Wednesday, after a vehicle crashed in the 1800 block of Summit and Patterson streets.
Sassman said Patterson was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from the U.S. Marshals and Sioux City police officers.
Patterson was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his federal probation. He was placed on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison for kidnapping and weapons offenses.
