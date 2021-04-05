 Skip to main content
Siouxland fugitive arrested in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.

Nick Stusse

Stusse

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Nick Stusse, 55, was located at a residence in Sioux City and taken into custody last Thursday.

Stusse was wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation. He was on probation for felony drug convictions in Dakota County.

