Siouxland fugitive arrested in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Nick Stusse, 55, was located at a residence in Sioux City and taken into custody last Thursday.
Stusse was wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation. He was on probation for felony drug convictions in Dakota County.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.