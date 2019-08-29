SIOUX CITY -- A fugitive listed among Siouxland's Most Wanted was taken into custody Thursday in South Sioux City.
Alan Adams was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violation. He was on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Acting on a tip, South Sioux City Police officers and Dakota County Sheriff's deputies surrounded a residence in the 400 block of W. 19th St. Thursday morning. Police officers and a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service entered the home and found Adams in the attic. Adams, who was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, was apprehended and taken to the Dakota County Jail.
No one was injured and no property was damaged during the arrest.