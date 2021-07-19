Siouxland fugitive arrested in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Rafael Gomez was arrested in South Sioux City on July 6.
"There will be no details other than he was arrested, because he was arrested during the course of another ongoing investigation," Sassman said.
Gomez, 19, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant for violation of federal firearms laws.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
