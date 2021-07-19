Siouxland fugitive arrested in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Rafael Gomez was arrested in South Sioux City on July 6.

"There will be no details other than he was arrested, because he was arrested during the course of another ongoing investigation," Sassman said.

Gomez, 19, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant for violation of federal firearms laws.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.