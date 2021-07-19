 Skip to main content
Siouxland fugitive arrested in South Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody. 

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Rafael Gomez was arrested in South Sioux City on July 6.

"There will be no details other than he was arrested, because he was arrested during the course of another ongoing investigation," Sassman said.

Gomez, 19, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant for violation of federal firearms laws.

