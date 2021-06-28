Siouxland fugitive arrested on Sioux City's west side

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Anthony Buchanan was arrested in Sioux City on June 17.
Buchanan, 29, was wanted by the Third Judicial District Parole Office for violation of his parole. He was on parole for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to Sassman, a citizen reported that Buchannan was in the 1600 block of W. Fourth St. When Sioux City police got there, he said Buchanan ran on foot. Buchanan was located in the area of W. 14th and Ross streets hiding in some bushes next to a residence. Sassman said he was taken into custody without incident.
