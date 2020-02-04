Siouxland fugitive in custody

Chad McCormick, who leads the marshals task force effort in Sioux City, said in an email that Ismail Mohamed was arrested after Sioux City Police officers received a tip about his whereabouts.

Officers found Mohamed at a house on Sioux City's near north side and arrested him. Mohamed was on probation for convictions of second-degree burglary and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.