You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Siouxland fugitive in custody
View Comments

Siouxland fugitive in custody

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation was arrested early Tuesday morning in Sioux City.

Ismail Mohamed

Mohamed 

Chad McCormick, who leads the marshals task force effort in Sioux City, said in an email that Ismail Mohamed was arrested after Sioux City Police officers received a tip about his whereabouts. 

Officers found Mohamed at a house on Sioux City's near north side and arrested him. Mohamed was on probation for convictions of second-degree burglary and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force arrested
Two Siouxland fugitives arrested after police chase
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News