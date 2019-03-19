SIOUX CITY -- Christian Lofgren, a Siouxland man sought by the United States Marshals Service, is back in custody.
According to a statement form the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Lofgren, 39, was arrested Tuesday morning after the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip. Deputy Marshals arrested Lofgren in a house in the Greenville area of Sioux City. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
Lofgren was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on four counts of failure to register as a sex offender.