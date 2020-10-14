 Skip to main content
Siouxland fugitive sought by U.S. Marshals Office arrested
WALNUT, Iowa -- A man who was sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Tuesday night at a residence in Walnut. 

Shawn Freier, 25, was taken into custody from an upstairs area of a garage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Freier is slated to be transported to the Sac County Jail in Sac City, Iowa.

According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, Freier and Joseph Sly escaped the Sac County Jail at around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Sly was located in Sac City Saturday morning. He is currently being held in the Buena Vista County Jail.

Both Freier and Sly are now being charged with escape from custody, assault while participating in a felony, and assault on persons in a certain occupation. 

