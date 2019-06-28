{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force has turned himself in.

Richard "Bud" Hays, 56, was wanted for failing to appear to serve his prison sentence. On probation after being convicted of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, his prison sentence was reinstated after he violated the terms of his prohibition.

