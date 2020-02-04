Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force arrested

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland woman being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is in custody.

Chad McCormick, who leads the marshals task force effort in Sioux City, said in an email that Brittany Lapora, 26, was arrested by Sioux City Police officers on Jan. 30. According to McCormick, police received a tip stating that Lapora was seen entering a house on Sioux City's near north side. Officers responded to the location and arrested Lapora, who was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Lapora was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for parole violation. She was on parole for willful injury.

