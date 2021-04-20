Sister describes mother's stabbing in Sioux City home as trial opens

"He said he didn't want to see anybody. He was just anxious," Susan Belk said.

She eventually convinced him to talk to their mother on the phone. Excited that her son was in town, Lisa Belk immediately came to Susan Belk's home with another daughter, Zoe Belk.

At Susan Belk's apartment, Paul Belk would hardly acknowledge his mother, refusing to hug her.

"She would try to have a conversation with him. He wouldn't give her the time of day," Zoe Belk testified.

Susan and Zoe Belk left to get pizza for dinner, and when they came back, Paul and Lisa Belk were sitting together on a couch, looking at a photo album. The family ate, and Paul soon began pacing and piling items in the room. He went to the kitchen, returned with a knife and sat down.

A bit later, Susan Belk said, he told Lisa Belk he was ready for a hug. Seeing the knife in Paul Belk's hand, Susan Belk said she intervened and told him he was no longer welcome in her home, then instructed Zoe to take her brother's things outside.

Holding the knife, Paul Belk told them all to sit down and took their cell phones.

"He said if police showed up, he was going to kill us," Zoe Belk said.