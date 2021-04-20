Sister describes mother's stabbing in Sioux City home as trial opens

SIOUX CITY -- When Paul Belk finally agreed to see his mother, he refused to hug her.
Later in the day, when he told Lisa Belk he had a hug for her, he held a knife behind his back.
His sister, Susan Belk, stepped in immediately.
"It looked like he was going to stab her," Susan Belk testified Tuesday.
Her actions set off a chaotic series of events inside her Morningside apartment in which both she and Lisa Belk were stabbed. Lisa Belk, 55, would later be pronounced dead at a hospital.
Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 death of his mother.
Susan Belk described her adopted brother's behavior as "anxious" from the time she picked him up at the airport in Omaha a day earlier. His visit was a surprise, she said, and she had helped him get a flight from South Carolina to Omaha that morning. A neighbor gave Susan a ride to Omaha. When they picked up Paul Belk, he told her not to tell anyone he was back. On the drive to Sioux City, he asked if they could get him a gun.
He wouldn't say why, Susan Belk said, but they arrived home late, talked a bit and went to bed.
The next day, Paul Belk refused to see any other family members.
"He said he didn't want to see anybody. He was just anxious," Susan Belk said.
She eventually convinced him to talk to their mother on the phone. Excited that her son was in town, Lisa Belk immediately came to Susan Belk's home with another daughter, Zoe Belk.
At Susan Belk's apartment, Paul Belk would hardly acknowledge his mother, refusing to hug her.
"She would try to have a conversation with him. He wouldn't give her the time of day," Zoe Belk testified.
Susan and Zoe Belk left to get pizza for dinner, and when they came back, Paul and Lisa Belk were sitting together on a couch, looking at a photo album. The family ate, and Paul soon began pacing and piling items in the room. He went to the kitchen, returned with a knife and sat down.
A bit later, Susan Belk said, he told Lisa Belk he was ready for a hug. Seeing the knife in Paul Belk's hand, Susan Belk said she intervened and told him he was no longer welcome in her home, then instructed Zoe to take her brother's things outside.
Holding the knife, Paul Belk told them all to sit down and took their cell phones.
"He said if police showed up, he was going to kill us," Zoe Belk said.
During emotional testimony that was not always easy to understand, Susan and Zoe Belk both said their brother ordered them all to begin piling items in the living room and ordered Lisa Belk to hold a basket.
"She was looking at him, scared, and he stabbed her," Susan Belk said.
Susan attempted to get to her mother's side.
"I didn't get very far and he stabbed me twice," Susan Belk said.
Susan fled the apartment and sought a neighbor's help. Kayen Garner said he opened the door to find Susan bleeding outside.
"She said that her brother just killed her mom," Garner said.
Once paramedics arrived, Susan Belk was taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds to her shoulder and upper arm.
Sioux City Police Officer Luke Petersen said officers took Paul Belk into custody without incident. After Belk was arrested, Petersen went to assist Lisa Belk, who he said was lying face-down on the floor and had a pair of kitchen shears lodged in her skull. A knife blade was on the floor near her, and when she was rolled over, a second knife blade was found. Petersen said Lisa Belk still had a faint pulse.
Officer Michael Koehler said that during a search of Belk before he was booked into the Woodbury Count Jail, officers found a small baggie containing marijuana on him.
During testimony earlier in the morning, Lydia Earls, another of Paul Belk's adopted sisters, recalled an hours-long argument that Paul and Lisa Belk had during a September 2018 vacation in North Carolina. Earls said Paul Belk was upset about the location of the family gathering.
Adopted brother Ian Belk testified about Lisa Belk's May 2019 visit to Ian and Paul Belk, who were living in South Carolina. Paul Belk became upset with their mother again, Ian Belk said.
"There were disagreements in how we were raised, neglect," said Ian Belk, one of Lisa Belk's eight adopted children.
Paul Belk has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Jeffrey Neary will decide the case.
Belk's attorneys have filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.
The trial will resume Wednesday morning.