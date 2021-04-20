Sister describes mother's stabbing

"He said he didn't want to see anybody. He was just anxious," Susan Belk said.

She eventually convinced him to talk to their mother on the phone. Excited that her son was in town, Lisa Belk immediately came over to Susan Belk's home along with another daughter, Zoe Belk.

At Susan Belk's apartment, Paul Belk would hardly acknowledge his mother, refusing to hug her.

"She would try to have a conversation with him. He wouldn't give her the time of day," Zoe Belk testified.

When Susan and Zoe returned from getting pizza for dinner, Paul and Lisa Belk were sitting together on a couch, looking at a photo album. The family ate, and Paul later began pacing and started to pile items in the room. He went to the kitchen, returned with a knife and sat down.

A bit later, Susan Belk said, he told Lisa Belk he was ready for that hug. Seeing the knife, Susan Belk said she intervened and told Paul he was no longer welcome in her home, then instructed Zoe to take her brother's things out.

Holding the knife, Paul Belk told them all to sit down and took their cell phones.

"He said if police showed up, he was going to kill us," Zoe Belk said.