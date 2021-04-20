Sister describes mother's stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- When Paul Belk finally agreed to see his mother, he refused to hug her.
Later in the day, when he told Lisa Belk he had a hug for her, he held a knife behind his back.
His sister, Susan Belk, stepped in immediately.
"It looked like he was going to stab her," Susan Belk testified Tuesday.
Her actions set off a chaotic series of events inside her Morningside apartment in which both she and Lisa Belk were stabbed. Lisa Belk, 55, would die later at a hospital.
Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 death of his mother.
Susan Belk described her adopted brother's behavior as "anxious" from the time she picked him up at the airport in Omaha a day earlier. His visit was a surprise, she said, and she had helped him get a flight from South Carolina to Omaha that morning. A neighbor gave Susan a ride to Omaha. When they picked up Paul Belk, he told her not to tell anyone he was back. On the drive to Sioux City, he asked if they could get him a gun.
He wouldn't say why, Susan Belk said, but they arrived home late, talked a bit and went to bed.
The next day, Paul Belk refused to see any other family members.
"He said he didn't want to see anybody. He was just anxious," Susan Belk said.
She eventually convinced him to talk to their mother on the phone. Excited that her son was in town, Lisa Belk immediately came over to Susan Belk's home along with another daughter, Zoe Belk.
At Susan Belk's apartment, Paul Belk would hardly acknowledge his mother, refusing to hug her.
"She would try to have a conversation with him. He wouldn't give her the time of day," Zoe Belk testified.
When Susan and Zoe returned from getting pizza for dinner, Paul and Lisa Belk were sitting together on a couch, looking at a photo album. The family ate, and Paul later began pacing and started to pile items in the room. He went to the kitchen, returned with a knife and sat down.
A bit later, Susan Belk said, he told Lisa Belk he was ready for that hug. Seeing the knife, Susan Belk said she intervened and told Paul he was no longer welcome in her home, then instructed Zoe to take her brother's things out.
Holding the knife, Paul Belk told them all to sit down and took their cell phones.
"He said if police showed up, he was going to kill us," Zoe Belk said.
He lit a cigarette in the apartment, knowing it would bother his mother, who did not allow people to smoke indoors. Susan said he told them, "I'm not your brother. I'm not your son." Lisa Belk had adopted the three, along with five other children.
During emotional testimony not always easy to understand, Susan and Zoe Belk both said their brother ordered them all to begin piling items in the living room, eventually ordering Lisa Belk to hold a basket.
"She was looking at him, scared, and he stabbed her," Susan Belk said.
Susan attempted to get to her mother's side.
"I didn't get very far and he stabbed me twice," Susan Belk said.
Susan fled the apartment and sought a neighbor's help. Kayen Garner said he opened the door to find Susan bleeding outside.
"She said that her brother just killed her mom," Garner said.
Once paramedics arrived, Susan Belk was treated for stab wounds to her shoulder and upper arm.
Paul Belk has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Jeffrey Neary will decide the case.
Belk's attorneys have filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.