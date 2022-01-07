 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sloan man gets five years in prison for selling methamphetamine

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sloan, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

Brett Walking Eagle, 42, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Walking Eagle told another person on Dec. 2, 2019, to go to the parking lot at the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City to meet with a co-conspirator who would provide meth. Authorities apprehended the co-conspirator at the Boys and Girls Home while he was waiting to sell the meth.

Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers witness supergiant star explosion for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News