Sloan man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sloan, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in prison for selling methamphetamine.
Brett Walking Eagle, 42, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Walking Eagle told another person on Dec. 2, 2019, to go to the parking lot at the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City to meet with a co-conspirator who would provide meth. Authorities apprehended the co-conspirator at the Boys and Girls Home while he was waiting to sell the meth.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
