SIOUX CITY -- A Soldier, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in Monona County.
Gary Gibbs, 48, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He had four previous felony drug offenses in Nebraska.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gibbs admitted that from January 2017 through February 2018, he and others sold more than 500 grams of meth in the Monona County area after obtaining it from sources in Omaha. During a Nov. 23, 2017, traffic stop, a Monona County Sheriff's deputy found Gibbs in possession of half an ounce of meth and saw Gibbs throw a bag out the window. Deputies found the bag, which contained 3 ounces of meth and 1 ounce of marijuana.
Gibbs was arrested again on June 12 in possession of one-fourth of an ounce of meth and $1,400 in cash.